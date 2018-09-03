Police release sketch of person of interest amid search for Tampa Bay-area toddler

LARGO, Fla. (WSVN) — Police have released a composite sketch of a man they described as a person of interest as the search continues for a missing 2-year-old boy.

Jordan Belliveau remains missing after, officials said, he was taken from his mother in the Tampa Bay area, Saturday night.

The boy’s mother said a stranger offered them a ride in Largo, south of Clearwater, then knocked her unconscious and drove off with the toddler. She woke up the next day in a wooded area.

Attached is the composite of “Antwan” the person-of-interest in the Jordan Belliveau Missing Child case. Antwan was driving a white Toyota Camry. If you know who this is, call the Largo Police at 727-587-6730. pic.twitter.com/70KSWk6PFO — Largo Police (@LargoPD) September 3, 2018

On Monday, Largo Police released the sketch. They said the person of interest is called “Antwan,” and he was driving a white Toyota Camry.

Anyone who sees them or have any information that could help investigators is urged to call 911 or Largo Police at 727-587-6730.

