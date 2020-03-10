Police release sketch of man who tried to abduct teenage girl in NW Miami-Dade

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police have released a sketch of a man who tried to abduct a 13-year-old girl in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Police said the girl left a supermarket near Northwest 25th Avenue and 104th Terrace, March 4, and was walking north on 25th Avenue when she noticed a man following her.

#WANTED: We are investigating an attempted abduction of a 13 yr old from NW Miami-Dade. We need your help identifying the individual in the composite sketch who was last seen wearing a black hoodie and dark blue jeans. Know something? Contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477. pic.twitter.com/svg73i7juh — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) March 10, 2020

The girl ran towards a nearby park, and the man followed her. The man eventually caught up to the girl, grabbed her by the hood of her sweater and dragged her behind the baseball field bleachers.

Police said the man forced the girl to sit down, but she was eventually able to break free after a struggle and ran to the park’s indoor recreational area to get help.

Detectives were able to compile enough information to get a sketch of the subject.

The subject is described as a man between the ages of 30 and 40 with medium length dreads and a thin build.

If you have any information on this attempted abduction, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.