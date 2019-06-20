Police release sketch of man who attacked mother, daughter at Miami Beach bus stop

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police released a sketch of a man they believe attacked a mother and daughter at a bus stop earlier this month.

Officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man in the sketch who is said to have assaulted the two women while yelling homophobic and ethnic slurs at them on June 1.

Daniella Bonilla said she and her 59-year-old mother were at a bus stop in the area of Collins Avenue and 24th Street when the man sitting on the bus bench began yelling at them.

He then spit on her and punched her in the chest before attacking her mother.

If you have any information on this man’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.