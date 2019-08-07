Police release sketch of man wanted for sexual battery near Domino Park

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have released a sketch of a man wanted in connection to a sexual battery in the heart of Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood.

City of Miami Police said they are looking to speak with the subject depicted in the sketch regarding the July 24 incident.

Investigators said the victim was targeted near Domino Park, in the area of Southwest 13th Avenue and Eighth Street.

Police have not provided further details about the incident, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this incident or the man’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

