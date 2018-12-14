Police release sketch of man linked to Hollywood break-ins, sexual battery

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released a sketch of a man who, they said, broke into two houses in an upscale Hollywood neighborhood and raped a woman inside one of the homes.

Surveillance video captured the perpetrator breaking through the door of a home in the Hollywood Oaks community, early Wednesday morning.

“It’s a scary situation,” said Hollywood Police spokesperson Miranda Grossman.

The subject is seen wearing a baseball cap and a hoodie as he walks into the residence with a flashlight in his mouth, then is seen leaving seconds later.

Police said the subject burglarized homes and a car. He also went on the attack.

“During one of the occupied burglaries he committed sexual battery on the victim,” said Grossman.

In the wake of the break-ins, Hollywood Police have advised area residents to locks their doors and keep their eyes open for anything that looks suspicious.

A woman walking her dog said it was her home that the burglar is seen entering in the surveillance video. The resident, who asked not to be identified or show her face on camera, said her pet scared away the perpetrator.

Detectives hope someone might know who or where this person might be based on these photos.

“They’re really hoping someone has information because this person is obviously dangerous,” said Grossman.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.