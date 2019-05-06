Police release sketch of man believed to be involved in Miami attempted kidnapping

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police released a sketch of a man believed to be involved in an attempted kidnapping in Miami.

Officials said a 12-year-old girl was walking in the area of Northwest First Avenue and 57th Street at around 6 a.m. on April 12 when a man crossed the street and approached her.

The girl ignored the man and continued to walk away from him as he attempted to ask her multiple questions.

Police said the man grabbed her by the hair and waist and tried to pull her towards him.

The victim was able to get away from his hold and fled from the scene.

Authorities said the man they are searching for has a slim build, is approximately 20 to 30 years of age and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and black shorts.

If you have any information on this attempted abduction, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

