Police release sketch of man accused of sexually assaulting teen in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Police are searching for a man accused of knocking a teenager unconscious and sexually assaulting him.

Investigators passed out fliers in a neighborhood near Bass Park, along Northwest 27th Avenue and 19th Street, on Wednesday.

Police said the attack happened at the park, Tuesday night, and they have released a sketch of a man they want to speak to.

The man is described to be around 35 to 40 years old, standing 6 feet tall and weighing just over 200 pounds.

If you have any information on this person’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

