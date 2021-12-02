HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help after a string of concerning crimes in Homestead.

Homestead Police believe the crimes are connected to one person and released his picture on Thursday in hopes someone can identify the suspect.

They said the suspect hung an anti-Semitic banner on the fence outside the Homestead Jewish Center, located at 183 NE 8th St., just after 4:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Sunday marked the first day of Hanukkah.

The Greater Miami Jewish Federation is investigating the vandalism as a possible hate crime.

In a statement to 7News, The Greater Miami Jewish Federation said in part, “Its Jewish Community Relations Council (JCRC) and the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) are appalled and outraged by this weekend’s vandalism of the Homestead Jewish Center, where an alleged right-wing extremist scaled the synagogue fence and hung a makeshift banner that read, “The goyim know 88.”

Both “The goyim know” and “88” are common shorthand references to Neo-Nazi supremacist and alt-right ideals.

Police believe this isn’t the first crime the man they are searching for has committed.

They believe he might have also attempted to break into Sheepdog Police Supply Store, located at 220 N Krome Ave., in the early morning hours of May 9.

They also believe the suspect vandalized the exterior of Showbiz, located at 100 S. Krome Ave., on Aug. 22.

If you have any information on this suspect, call Homestead Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

