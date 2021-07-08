FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released photos of one of the women, they said, drugged and robbed a college student during a night out in Fort Lauderdale.

The incident happened at The Wharf in May. The victim said he got lured into a car by several women after he was separated from his friends.

“They knew my name,” he said. “They knew I was headed back home. I just started to notice they were saying some pretty strange stuff. It sounded like they were talking about me instead of to me.”

The man’s phone and wallet were stolen, and money was later withdrawn from his bank account.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.