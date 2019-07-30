Police release photos of vehicle believed to be involved in NE Miami-Dade synagogue shooting

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a gunman suspected of shooting a man in the leg outside of a Northeast Miami-Dade synagogue.

Miami-Dade Police released photos of a vehicle believed to have been driven by the gunman at the time of the shooting outside the Young Israel of Greater Miami Temple on the corner of Northeast 10th Avenue and 171st Street, just after 6:30 p.m., Sunday.

The vehicle is described as a 2006 to 2013 black Chevy Impala with dark-tinted windows.

Investigators said the victim, later identified by temple members as 68-year-old Warren Lipschutz, was approaching the front door of the house of worship when he was shot.

Police described the gunman as a black male with a slim build and cropped hair between the ages of 20 to 25. The man is considered armed and dangerous.

Lipschutz remains in the hospital, where he is recovering.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

