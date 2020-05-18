Police release photos of recovered souvenir items from museum gift shop burglary

MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities have released photos of recovered souvenir items taken from the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science during a burglary.

The burglary occurred at the Miami museum on May 10.

Investigators said 61-year-old David Sharon used a crowbar to pry open an ATM at the museum before walking into the gift shop and taking several items.

The merchandise swiped is said to be worth a total of over $1,000.

Sharon was arrested and is now facing multiple burglary charges.

In addition to the theft at the museum, he is accused of vandalizing and stealing from vending machines at different locations across South Florida.

