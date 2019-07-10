Police release photos of Hollywood victim’s boyfriend suspected of killing her

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Hollywood Police believe a mother of three killed in a shooting was possibly murdered by her boyfriend.

Coretta Bain was shot and killed at her Hollywood apartment along Washington Street and South 56th Avenue, at around 4:30 a.m., Wednesday.

Investigators believe the 31-year-old was shot following an altercation with her boyfriend, Carnell Spencer Lee Jr.

“I don’t really know what happened. I just know that I lost a little sister,” said Victoria Bain, the victim’s sister. “I don’t really know what happened. She got shot, from what I’m being told. I’m not sure if it was an altercation or what, but I lost a little sister.”

Police said Spencer is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Spencer could possibly be driving the victim’s 2017 black Nissan Maxima with a Florida tag that reads GJFT47.

If you have any information on Spencer’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

