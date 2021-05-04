Police release photo of suspected shooter who killed SW Miami-Dade mother

CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released a photo of the suspected gunman who shot and killed a 24-year-old mother in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The image Miami-Dade Police detectives released shows a man holding a gun in his outstretched arm, and they believe he is responsible for Leshonte Jones’ murder. Jones’ family shared the flier with 7News.

“We’re trying to figure out what was the motive here,” Miami-Dade Police detective Alvaro Zabaleta said. “We’re trying to figure out what caused this type of senseless violence.”

The shooting happened in the area of Southwest 258th Street and U.S. 1, Monday afternoon. Jones had arrived home from work, where she served as a Transportation Security Administration officer at Miami International Airport.

Jones’ 3-year-old daughter had to be rushed to the hospital after she was injured in the shooting. She is expected to be OK.

Daniel Ronan, MIA’s Federal Security Director, released a statement following Jones’ death that read, in part, “Words just cannot properly convey the immense loss all of us are feeling at this moment.”

Police tweeted out a flier on Tuesday hoping people would come forward with information on Jones’ murder.

Detectives are looking for a four-door dark gray Nissan the subject used to get away from the area.

“This is the type of senseless gun violence we need to stop,” Zabaleta said. “The only way we’re going to be able to stop it is if we come together as a community, and we start talking.”

If you have any information on this homicide, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

