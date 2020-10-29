Police release photo of man accused of stealing FedEx truck in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released a photo of the man who, they said, stole a FedEx truck in Davie.

The truck was stolen on Oct. 16 and was later found in a parking lot near South University Drive and Griffin Road.

Officials said the truck was stolen from Southwest 132nd Avenue and 36th Street while the driver was making deliveries.

Several packages were stolen from the truck.

If you have any information on the man’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

