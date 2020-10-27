Police release new video amid search for men involved in robbery, murder in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police released a new clue to a deadly crime that took place in a Walgreens parking lot in Fort Lauderdale. Investigators also linked to scene to another crime in the area.

Roderick Gallon, 21, was shot and killed near Sunrise Boulevard and Andrews Avenue on Oct. 16.

“He was a nice dude, young, 21 years old, had a whole big full life ahead of him,” said Gallon’s aunt. “He used to like to dance a lot. He liked to have a lot of fun.”

Police said Gallon and a friend were getting into their car after leaving a party.

The crime was captured on surveillance video.

Gallon’s friend was robbed of some jewelry while he was shot.

“We ain’t doing good,” Gallon’s aunt said. “We hurt. We wanna find out who did this to my nephew. We wanna find out who did it.”

More video has been released which, police say, shows the same two subjects involved in the robbery and shooting, breaking into several cars not long before the deadly incident.

Police said they hope someone recognizes one or both subjects from the newly released video.

If you have any information on the identity or whereabouts of the gunmen, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.