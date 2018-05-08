Police release footage of Fort Lauderdale hit-and-run

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance footage was released by police as they try to track down a hit-and-run driver in Fort Lauderdale.

Police are searching for the driver who, they said, struck a bicyclist along North Flagler Drive near Northeast Ninth Street.

Investigators said the person was driving a white four-door Ford Escape.

The hit-and-run happened on April 7.

If you have any information on this incident, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

