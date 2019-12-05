Police release details of vehicle involved in Miami fatal hit-and-run crash

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have released an updated description of the vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Miami.

Leonel Kindelan, 68, was struck and killed in the area of Northwest 13th Avenue and 54th Street, just after 6:30 p.m., Tuesday.

City of Miami Police officials said Kindelan was riding his motorized scooter on the way back home from the store at the time of the hit-and-run.

Surveillance cameras captured the tragic event unfold as a vehicle struck him while he waited for a break in traffic to cross the rest of the street.

Detectives said the father of four was struck by a dark colored 2007 to 2014 Chevrolet SUV. The vehicle is possibly a Tahoe with extensive front-end damage.

Cellphone video showed the moments after Kindelan was thrown into the air and then hit by another car. The driver of the second car remained on the scene, investigators said.

If you have any information on this fatal hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

