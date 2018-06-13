Police release description of car involved in fatal Miami hit-and-run

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have released the description of the car, they say, was involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Miami.

According to officials, 76-year-old Hilda Garcia was struck and killed along Northwest 37h Avenue and Ninth Street Sunday night.

Detectives believe a 2005 to 2009 dark colored Pontiac G6 was responsible for the collision. The car is said to have sustained extensive front-end damage.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

