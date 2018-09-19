Police release bodycam footage of high-speed chase through Broward, Miami-Dade

MIAMI (WSVN) - New bodycam video footage shows the dizzying point of view of a takedown following a high-speed chase from Hollywood to Miami.

According to Hollywood Police, the chase started on Aug. 24 after Theodore Griffin forced a clerk to cash a fraudulent check at a check cashing store near North 28th Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard.

Police responded to the scene and found Griffin in his blue Honda Civic. When asked to exit the vehicle, Griffin hit the gas, struck an officer and took off with one passenger in the vehicle.

7Skyforce tracked Griffin’s every move as he made his way to the area of Northwest 69th Street and 15th Avenue, where he was eventually taken into custody.

“At least he didn’t hit anybody or cause an accident,” said witness Leondra Williams.

The high-speed chase was also caught on cellphone video, which showed the police on Griffin’s tail.

Several police departments responded to the scene of the takedown, including Hollywood, Miami-Dade and Opa-locka police departments.

Griffin’s trousers came down during the arrest, which is why part of the footage had to be blurred.

The passenger in the vehicle was detained and questioned before being let go without any charges.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.