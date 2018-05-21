Police release body cam video from shooting at Doral Trump resort

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released body camera video of their response to a man who opened fire at the Trump National Doral Resort.

The video from Miami-Dade Police showed an officer firing and ducking for cover.

Officers could be heard shooting back and forth in the video.

Officers from both Miami-Dade and Doral Police departments responded to the incident, Friday.

Detectives eventually arrested 42-year-old Jonathan Oddi in the lobby of the resort.

Oddi was shot in the leg during Friday’s exchange of gunfire with police, but he has since been released from the hospital.

Oddi now faces numerous charges, including attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm and armed burglary.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.