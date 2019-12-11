Police release 911 calls of Miramar shootout with robbers that left UPS driver, bystander dead

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - The 911 calls of the Miramar shootout that resulted in the deaths of a UPS truck driver and an innocent bystander have been released Wednesday.

Drivers called for help as police and two armed robbers exchanged bullets at the intersection of Miramar Parkway and Flamingo Road last Thursday.

“911, what’s your emergency?” an operator said.

“I was in the middle of a shooting in Miramar Parkway and Flamingo,” one caller said. “I am OK, but my car got a bullet, got shot.”

“I was traveling west on Miramar Parkway, and I was right in front of the UPS truck when the shooting happened,” said another caller.

The panicked voices were the result of a shootout between Lamar Alexander, Ronnie Jerome Hill and police. The two armed robbers led police on a multi-county chase that started after they robbed Regent Jewelry store in Coral Gables, stole a UPS truck and kidnapped its driver, Frank Ordonez.

By the end of the shootout, Ordonez, the two armed robbers and innocent bystander Richard Cutshaw were dead.

“Shots started getting fired, and I was able to wiggle my way out of that situation,” said another caller.

According to police, a total of 18 officers opened fire at the UPS truck.

Many of the drivers who phoned 911 for help said they left the scene to get to safety, some of them realizing later on how bad the situation could have been.

“Is anyone injured? Are you injured?” another 911 operator asked.

“No, thank God,” another caller said. “The bullets hit all the way through my daughter’s car seat, but she wasn’t here, thank God.”

Other callers did not realize until they got home that their car had been hit by bullets.

“I think I have bullet holes on my car,” another caller said.

The FBI and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are still investigating the shootout.

