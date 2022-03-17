FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorites have released the 911 calls describing the moments after the shooting that took place at a Fort Lauderdale restaurant.

911 Caller 2 on boat: “I’m outside Shooters, it’s a restaurant bar. There’s gunshots, active gunshots, active shooter.”

​911 Caller 1: “He shot somebody. I don’t know how. He shot two shots, boom, boom.”

Fort Lauderdale Police released the 911 calls Thursday, from when 35-year-old Shooters Waterfront employee Jordan Siddiq was shot at the restaurant, police said, by 33-year-old Angel Candelaria.

Caller 1: “Relax, baby, relax you’re with us, man. You’re with us. I know you can hold on, my man. I know you can do this.”

Sadly, Siddiq didn’t make it.

Caller 2: “He walked into the restaurant, shot a gun twice and then walked off the deck of the restaurant.”

After the shooting, 911 callers said Candelaria took off.

Caller 1: “Northeast 32nd Avenue, 30th Street, running behind him, white male with orange hoodie, black pants.”

Police quickly found Candelaria hiding under a car in a nearby parking garage.

According to the arrest report, this all started when Candelaria waited for Siddiq to show up for his shift when the two briefly talked before, “The suspect suddenly pulled out a handgun and shot Siddiq one time. The suspect started to walk away when he turned around and shot Siddiq a second time.”

A memorial continues to grow outside Shooters, where co-workers and friends remember Siddiq.

“He was a great guy, someone I learned a lot from,” said co-worker Carlos Murgas.

“He made everyone’s day better all the time, never in a bad mood,” said a man in a black shirt.

Siddiq’s family started a GoFundMe. On it, his sister writes, her brother was “always positive, always happy, he loved life. He loved his friends. He loved his family. He was my best friend and big brother, and the best friend to everyone around him.”​​

Grief counselors have been on hand at a nearby Grateful Palate Catering and Events.

Candelaria was indited Thursday and charged with first-degree murder charge.

