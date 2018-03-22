Police release 911 calls from FIU pedestrian bridge collapse

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released the calls to 911 from the moment a pedestrian bridge under construction collapsed in front of Florida International University, killing six people.

Feelings of panic and fear could be heard in the voice of the callers.

“Is this 911? The bridge at the FIU just collapsed on top of a lot of cars,” one woman is heard saying.

“The what just collapsed?” the operator asked.

“The bridge at the FIU [at] 109th [Avenue] and Eighth [Street] in Tamiami. There’s a lot of cars crushed,” the caller responded.

Other callers could be heard voicing their concern and shock at the situation.

