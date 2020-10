DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have recovered a stolen FedEx truck in Davie.

It was found abandoned behind a Walmart on University Drive, Friday.

Officials said the truck was stolen from Southwest 132nd Avenue and 36th Street while the driver was making deliveries.

The person who stole it has not been caught.

