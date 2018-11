HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found inside a canal in Hialeah.

Hialeah Police responded to the canal on West Fourth Avenue and 44th Place, just after 2 p.m., Wednesday.

A dive team was called in to retrieve the body from the water.

Police are now conducting a death investigation.

