Police recover 4-month-old baby missing since October

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 4-month-old baby reported missing has been found in Northwest Miami-Dade, Friday.

Officials had issued a Be On the Lookout for the missing infant named Knowledge Croskey who was thought to be in the company of his mother, 41-year-old Heather Croskey.

Police were looking for a 2008 black Jeep Liberty Sport, they said the mother was traveling in.

7Skyforce flew over the scene where that Jeep was parked on the side of the road, near Northwest 52nd Street and 21st Avenue, Friday afternoon.

A police officer could be seen rocking a baby in a car seat in the back of the vehicle.

They said they are 99.9 percent sure this is the child they were searching for.

The baby has reportedly been missing since Oct. 10, 2017.

Everyone appears to be OK.

The baby is now in the care of the Department of Children and Families.

Officials have not confirmed if the mother has been located.

Investigators said the mother and the 4-month-old were last seen near Southwest 187th Terrace and 113th Avenue in Southwest Miami-Dade.

