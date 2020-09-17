Police raid Miami Springs’ Runway Inn Hotel before shutting it down

MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - It is closing time for a Miami Springs hotel after police raided it once again.

7News was on the scene when Miami Springs Police officers responded to the hotel, located at 656 East Dr., Thursday morning.

Fire rescue crews and animal services also responded to the scene.

The most recent raid comes just days after three people were arrested at the hotel.

Police activity at the hotel is nothing new as a drive-by shooting also occurred on the street back in August.

A 17-year-old was also arrested after he allegedly prostituted a 14-year-old girl out of the hotel as well.

Some Miami Springs residents have been asking city leaders to take action after the recent events.

Meanwhile, managers at the hotel are saying the way this most recent raid went down was not fair.

“They’re kicking everybody out on the street,” said a manager at the hotel. “I have guests in wheelchairs, they’re basically right now inside banging on every door kicking everybody out of the hotel, shutting down the hotel. No warning, they came in with guns drawn, they came in no warning, no nothing. We’re running a business here and we can’t control what a lot of people do in their rooms, you know? We helped track down those people. We help, we call when we see something’s wrong when we see something’s going to the left we try making sure it goes right.”

The Miami Springs Mayor and Miami-Dade State Attorney will host a media conference about shutting down the hotel on Thursday afternoon.

