Police raid house in Sunny Isles Beach, arrest 2 related to fraud investigation

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested two people after a SWAT team raided a home in Sunny Isles Beach.

Aventura Police raided the home at around 6 a.m. Tuesday. Neighbors said police had to break down the door to the home.

According to police, two people were arrested as a part of an active fraud investigation.

Police have not provided any more information.

Investigators have since cleared the scene.

