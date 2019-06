NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police and Drug Enforcement Administration agents conducted a raid for several hours at a North Miami home.

DEA officials and North Miami Police searched the two-story home along Keystone Boulevard, near Northwest 123rd Street, Saturday afternoon.

The DEA acknowledged the raid as their case but would not give any additional details.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.