Police question student with ammo as costume, not a threat

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A University of Central Florida student who was wearing ammunition around his torso as part of a Halloween costume was detained and questioned by campus police officers.

But they determined Tuesday that he wasn’t a threat.

A news release says the student was wearing a chest strap containing dozens of live shotgun shells, as well as a dark jacket. The student said he had dressed up as the Terminator, but he wasn’t carrying a gun.

UCF police posted some friendly advice to students on Twitter, warning students not to incorporate ammunition or weapons into any Halloween costumes.

The tweet says that doing so can scare others and put safety at risk.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.