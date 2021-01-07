Police pursuit ends in Northwest Miami-Dade after almost hour-long chase

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A police pursuit has ended in the City of Miami and a man has been detained after a vehicle was stolen.

The driver came to a stop and surrendered to police near Northwest 43rd Street and Northwest 23rd Avenue, just after 11 a.m., when the car seemed to become disabled.

Police could be seen placing the subject in handcuffs and taking him into custody.

The driver could be seen speeding through areas of Miami, Miami Gardens, Hialeah and Northwest Miami-Dade.

At some points, the driver reached speeds as high as 120 miles per hour and even drove on the wrong side of the road.

He weaved through a number of cars and even swiped some.

7News cameras captured investigators combing the vehicle for evidence.

One man spoke with 7News and said it was his vehicle that was stolen two days ago. He said he called police when he spotted the vehicle Thursday morning, leading to the chase.

