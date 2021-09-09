FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A police pursuit through parts of Broward County has ended in a crash in Fort Lauderdale.

7Skyforce HD hovered over the crash site, in the area of Northwest 15th Terrace and Sixth Avenue, where a white Buick sedan could be seen crashed into a power pole, Thursday.

Officers have detained one person following a short pursuit.

Florida Power & Light crews have been called to the area to check out the power pole.

