Police pursuit ends after crash with BSO cruiser in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A police pursuit ended in a crash involving a deputy’s cruiser along a Dania Beach intersection.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies were following a stolen vehicle in Dania Beach, just before noon, Friday.

When deputies attempted to make a traffic stop, the vehicle crashed into a BSO cruiser along the 2900 block of Johnson Street.

The deputy, who was inside of the vehicle, is said to be OK.

The driver behind the wheel of the stolen SUV fled the scene before getting into another crash on Griffin Road near the ramps to Interstate 95.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where the SUV could be seen in a minor crash with a gray sedan.

The man inside the stolen vehicle was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported in the second collision.

