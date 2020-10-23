Police pursuit ends after crash in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A police pursuit has ended in a crash along a Dania Beach intersection.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the crash on Griffin Road near the ramps to Interstate 95, just before noon, Friday.

Authorities were following behind a white Mazda SUV before the crash.

One man inside of the vehicle was taken into custody.

The driver reportedly hit an unmarked police car during the pursuit.

The SUV sustained front-end damage after the first crash.

It remains unclear why police were initially in pursuit of the driver.

The southbound exit ramp from I-95 has since been shut down as the scene remains active.

