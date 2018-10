MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Extra police officers have been stationed at Miami Springs Middle School after someone made a threat towards the campus.

Investigators said a student made a post on Instagram to “shoot up” the school.

As a result, extra officers are monitoring the campus.

As of Monday morning, the school is operating as normal.

