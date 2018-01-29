Police: possible water main break shuts down part of Pines Boulevard

Police are on the scene of a possible water main break in Pembroke Pines.

According to a tweet by Pembroke Pines Police, officers are on the scene of the possible break at 14199 Pines Blvd. Public works officials have been notified, police said.

ATTENTION RESIDENTS: Officers are on scene at 14199 Pines Boulevard regarding a possible water main break. Public Works has been notified. The northbound lanes of 145 Avenue at Pines Blvd are being temporarily shutdown during this time. pic.twitter.com/ktUuxf6IkV — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) January 29, 2018

The northbound lanes of 145th Avenue at Pines Boulevard have been temporarily shutdown as a result of the possible water main break.

