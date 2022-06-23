PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A man faces a premeditated murder charge after, police said, he stabbed his elderly father to death inside their Plantation home.

Plantation Police units responded to the home in Coco Plum Estates, located along the 800 block of West Coco Plum Circle, at around 8:30 p.m., Wednesday.

Investigators said an argument led 26-year-old Thomas Loperfido to stab his 71-year-old father to death.

Area residents said they heard police shortly after.

“The cops [were] there in the middle of the night. I said ‘Something’s up,'” said neighbor Ruth Becker, “and then, early morning, I think 7, 8, the helicopter is hovering, almost over my house, which is, we’re very close.”

Becker said the suspect and his father worked together.

“They seemed normal … I forgot in what business, but they worked together, and the son lived with the parent or parents. I don’t know,” she said. “There was never any indication at all about all this.”

The suspect smiled for the camera when he was booked at the Broward County Jail.

Loperfido was expected to face a judge on Thursday.

Earlier his week, the suspect wrote on his social media page, “Happy Father’s! My dad is the best!”

“A tragedy, for those involved, and then the extended family and friends. Everybody suffers,” said Becker.

