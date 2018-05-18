Police: Person arrested after shots fired at Trump golf club

DORAL, Fla. (AP) — South Florida authorities say a person is in custody after police responded to a call of shots fired at the Trump National Doral Golf Club near Miami that’s owned by President Donald Trump.

(2 of 2) The subject was transported to a local hospital, his condition is unknown. No shooting victims have been reported at this time. More information to follow as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/auJSYiRJbo — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) May 18, 2018

The Doral Police Department says on its website Friday there are “no known victims at this point” and there is “no further threat.”

No further details were immediately available. A message seeking more information was left by The Associated Press with police officials.

The golf resort previously known as the Doral Resort & Spa was purchased by the Trump Organization in 2012. Its signature course is the Blue Monster at Doral.

