Police: Perimeter set up, 2 schools on lockdown after man threatens woman with gun in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have set up a perimeter and a school has been put on lockdown in Miami after, they said, a woman told them that a man had threatened her with a firearm.

City of Miami Police units responded to the scene in the area of Northwest Seventh Street, between 32nd and 34th avenues, just after 4:15 p.m., Monday.

According to police, Green Springs High School, at 3555 NW 7th St., and Happy Garden Day Care & Preschool, at 611 NW 34th Ave., have been put on lockdown while the perimeter remains active.

When responding officers arrived, police said the woman pointed them to where the subject was last seen.

Police said they are deploying a SWAT Team, and K-9 units are on the scene.

Investigators believe the subject remains within the perimeter, and they believe the incident is domestic-related.

Drivers are asked to seek alternative routes.

