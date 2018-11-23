Police: Pembroke Pines soccer coach sent inappropriate messages, photos to girl

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a soccer coach at a Pembroke Pines school after he allegedly sent messages and photos of a sexual nature to a female juvenile.

7News cameras captured 38-year-old Owen Gayle as he was taken into the Broward County Jail, Friday night.

He has been charged with transmission of harmful material to a minor, solicitation, unlawful use of a computer and promoting sexual performance of a child.

ATTENTION PARENTS: Owen Gayle was arrested today on charges of Solicitation of a Minor. At the time of arrest, the suspect was associated w/ Somerset Academy as the head soccer coach. Due to his position, Mr. Gayle worked in close proximity with minors. https://t.co/RtBji8QEuZ /1 pic.twitter.com/r7bMTjiIYY — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) November 24, 2018

According to investigators, Gayle and the victim met when she volunteered with the boys’ soccer team at Somerset Academy, where he is the head soccer coach and she is a student.

Police said the suspect, who uses WhatsApp to share practice and game details with team members, used the app to reach out to the victim.

Soon after, investigators said, Gayle delivered inappropriate messages and pictures that were sexual in nature.

Police said the victim notified another soccer coach, who in turn contacted Pembroke Pines Police. He was taken into custody at around 4:45 p.m. on Friday.

Shortly after his arrest, officials said, Gayle admitted to all charges and was taken to the Broward County Jail in Fort Lauderdale.

We are asking parents to please speak with your children in regards to Mr. Gayle. He offered additional private soccer lessons via Soccer Elite Training,

First Touch Academy, and the City of Weston AYSO Select Program. Call 954-431-2200 w/ any info. https://t.co/RtBji8QEuZ 2/ pic.twitter.com/eQFwrgRYuI — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) November 24, 2018

Investigators urged any other people who may have also had similar involvement with Gayle to come forward.

If you have any information on this case that could help police, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.