Police: Pedestrian struck, killed in Miami Beach crash

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police confirmed that at least one person has died after a crash in Miami Beach.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of the MacArthur Causeway about 6 a.m., Saturday morning.

According to police, a pedestrian was struck while trying to cross the causeway.

The pedestrian died on the scene, police said.

The driver remained on the scene.

All eastbound lanes have been shut down until the scene is cleared.

Officials advise those that frequent the area to find alternative routes such as the Julia Tuttle Causeway or the Venetian Causeway.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

