Police pass out flyers to find driver behind NW Miami-Dade hit-and-run

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officers knocked on doors and passed out flyers on Thursday morning in hopes of finding the driver behind a serious hit-and-run in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The incident occurred in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and 92nd Street just after 11 p.m. on Oct. 9.

Detectives said 27-year-old Monique Garnett was hit as she crossed the road and was thrown several feet into the street.

Garnett was transported to the hospital where she remains in critical condition over three weeks later.

If you have any information about this hit and run, you are urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

