Police pass out fliers to find driver behind NW Miami-Dade hit-and-run

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officers passed out fliers at a busy intersection on Thursday morning in hopes of finding the driver behind a serious hit-and-run in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The incident occurred in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue near 92nd Street just after 11 p.m. on Oct. 9.

Detectives said 27-year-old Monique Garnett was hit as she crossed the road and was thrown several feet into the street.

“We’re looking for a vehicle that struck a pedestrian and fled the scene,” an officer said to a stopped driver, Thursday.

Garnett was transported to the hospital where she remains in critical condition over three weeks later.

“She’s in critical and we’re hoping she’ll come through,” said Miami-Dade Police Detective Chris Thomas. “This is someone’s daughter. This is someone’s sister.”

Investigators said they have leads and even scraps of metal from the vehicle but need assistance in determining the make and model.

“Perhaps you were in the area, you heard something, maybe you saw something that you perhaps didn’t think too much of, but now at this time, we need you to come forward and provide as much information as you can,” said Thomas.

Detectives are asking for body shop employees to also be on alert when it comes to the repairs customers are coming in to get fixed.

If you have any information about this hit-and-run, you are urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.