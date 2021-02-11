Police pass out fliers seeking info on double homicide in Liberty City

MIAMI (WSVN) - The investigation continues into a double homicide in Liberty City.

Days after the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Zariyah Marshall and her friend Dawann Graham, also 21, officers passed out fliers to help catch those responsible.

Both victims were gunned down during a drive-by shooting Friday, near Northwest 20th Avenue and 64th Street.

Investigators said Marshall was fatally shot while trying to protect her infant daughter.

If you have any information on this fatal shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

