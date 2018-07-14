COLLEGE PARK, Fla. (AP) — Florida police say a teenage girl has been found tied to a tree just outside Orlando.

The Orlando Sentinel says police responded to a report of a suspicious incident Friday night in College Park and found the girl bound to a tree. Police did not release the girl’s name. The teen suffered minor injuries to her wrists.

Orlando Police Lt. Wanda Miglio says the teen told authorities that a man came up from behind her and grabbed her. The teen says the man, described as in his 50s, then tied her to a tree, binding her with earbuds. She told police the man may have been homeless.

