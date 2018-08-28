Police: Ohio mother and abusive boyfriend abduct her 4 kids, may be heading to Florida

(WSVN) - Police are on the lookout for four Ohio children who may be on their way to Florida

According to Lima Police, 40-year-old Marianne Merritt and her boyfriend, 39-year-old Charles Perkins, abducted Merritt’s four children. Police said Merritt has no custodial rights.

Investigators said the mother’s boyfriend is abusive towards children and has active warrants. He is also said to be armed and dangerous.

The children are identified as: 13-year-old Damara Croley, 12-year-old Benjamin Karl-Leland Croley, 9-year-old Patience Wilson and 8-year-old Damien Wilson.

Damara has brown hair and blue eyes, and was last wearing a red OSU shirt and Spider-Man web pants. She stands at 5 feet 3 inches and weighs about 180 pounds.

Benjamin has blonde hair and blue eyes and was last spotted wearing yellow smiley emoji pants. He stands at 5 feet 1 inch and weighs about 120 pounds.

Patience has blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a white top and dark leggings. She stands at 4 feet 5 inches and weighs about 80 pounds.

Damien has blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a blue shirt and red and black shorts. He stands at 4 feet 5 inches and weighs about 111 pounds.

The children’s mother stands at 5 feet 5 inches with red hair and green eyes.

The mother’s boyfriend stands at 5 feet 5 inches with brown hair and brown eyes.

The group is believed to be traveling in a dark blue 2000 Chrysler Voyager with a white passenger door. The car has an Ohio plate FMQ3175.

If you have any information on the group’s whereabouts, call Lima Police at 419-227-4444 or call 911 immediately.

