Police: Officers return fire, kill woman while serving eviction in Brickell

MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman has died after, police said, officers were forced to return fire while serving an eviction in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood.

Miami-Dade Police officers responded to the scene at an apartment building along Southwest 12th Street and First Avenue, just after 1 p.m., Tuesday.

According to Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez, officers who were serving an eviction letter had to fire their weapons after the woman fired shots at officers. He added the woman was a squatter in the building.

“This is a very touchy situation, a very dangerous situation for my officers,” Ramirez said. “As our officers make contact with the subject, the subject fired a firearm at our officers. Our officers returned fire.”

According to City of Miami Fire Rescue personnel, the woman was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Police said the officers who forced their way into the apartment were not injured. They added one of the bullets struck a protective shield.

“These are one of those scenarios that we always worry about, but our officers were prepared and trained,” Ramirez said. “It’s just an unfortunate outcome, but they fired at my officer.”

Police have not released the name of the woman who was killed.

Investigators with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will handle the shooting investigation, which is protocol whenever an officer is involved in a shooting.

