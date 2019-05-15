Police officer’s gun accidentally discharges inside SW Miami-Dade Publix

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Police are currently investigating why one of their officer’s guns accidentally discharged inside of a Publix in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police responded to the grocery store, near 168th Avenue and Kendall Drive, just before noon, Wednesday.

According to investigators, an off-duty City of Miami Police officer was standing in line when the firearm accidentally discharged.

“The last thing you expect is something like this,” customer Elizabeth Angulo said. “Oh, it’s really terrible. This is really bad. If this would happen to me, I don’t know. This could have been avoided.”

A bullet shot to the ground and ricocheted, grazing a woman who was standing behind the officer.

“You know that’s a hard situation for anybody, just for her, for me for anybody,” customer Manny Iglesias said.

Detectives blocked off a section in the front of the store between the restrooms and the customer service desk.

“I’m sure he’ll have to answer for that, but accidents do happen,” customer Scott Elder said. “Thank God for that because it could’ve been much more serious. She could’ve lost her life. I’m sure he’s a very safe officer, so I don’t want something extreme to happen to him.”

An investigator was also spotted taking pictures between checkout aisles five and six.

City of Miami Police are investigating the incident.

Fire rescue officials said the victim was not transported from the scene.

7News spoke to the victim’s friend over the phone and said she has some bruises on her leg from the bullet passing her calf.

