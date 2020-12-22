Police officers, firefighters hold holiday parade throughout Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - In the spirit of the holiday season, cheerful police officers helped spread joy throughout South Florida with a parade.

Joined by Fort Lauderdale firefighters, first responders headed down the streets in decked out fire trucks and cruisers. They also passed out gifts to residents in the area.

Suzie Montero was extremely appreciative after flooding from Tropical Storm Eta destroyed her family’s home and belongings.

“I was beyond surprised,” she said. “It’s amazing. It’s such a beautiful gift. Thank you, I’m beyond grateful. There’s been so many people that have blessed us throughout this situation.”

Santa Claus and the Grinch also showed up for the festivities.

