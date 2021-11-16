MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Police Department’s officers and employees were recognized for their bravery for the months of June and July.

Awards were given out, from officer of the month to the community service award, Tuesday.

Even students who were courageous enough to report a school threat posted on social media were honored for this month’s Do The Right Thing Awards.

“To the kids, what can I tell you? You guys give us what is necessary for human beings to survive and carry on, and that’s hope,” said Miami Police Interim Chief Manuel Morales.

Out of 700 nominees, 10 students were chosen.

